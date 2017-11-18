Wrapping Sampson in warmth

With temperatures beginning to drop and the clock ticking on the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce’s annual Coat Closet, we are sounding one final call to help provide others with warmth during the coldest months of the year.

We talked earlier in the week about counting our blessings. Being warm would be one of those, perhaps even a blessing we easily take for granted simply because we’ve never had to do without a coat on a chilly day.

Unfortunately there are many in our county — from children to adults — who aren’t that fortunate. Coats are simply a luxury they cannot afford, not for their children and not for themselves. And without the generosity of others, they won’t have a nice, warm coat to wrap up in as the days turn frosty and the nights even colder.

Every year since the Chamber began its annual coat drive, residents have come through. We hope this year is no different.

Remarkable things can happen when people come together for a common cause. We say it often on these pages, but never often enough to convey the spirit of a community that always finds a way to come through when the call goes out to help others.

That is never more apparent than with success year after year of the Chamber’s Coat Closet. The project has certainly seen the generosity of a community that has, over the course of the last seven years, amassed thousands of coats to help bring warmth to children and adults who would, otherwise, be without during the coldest months of the year.

We know the kind hearts of Sampson County’s people, evidenced year after year, project after project, and we hope those hearts will continue to be open to share gently used coats hanging in their closets with those who will need them to stay warm later this year and into the bitter cold months of January and February.

The Coat Closet project comes to a close next Tuesday, giving us just a few more days to make this project a success.

If coats aren’t readily available, the Coat Closet committee will take monetary donations that will be used toward their purchase. It doesn’t matter how a person chooses to give, only that they give what they can, when they can.

There truly is no greater gift on earth than that of sharing with others, ensuring, in this case, warmth where it may not have existed.

Wrapping the less fortunate in love and warmth this holiday season should touch the hearts of all those who plan to help in some way, touching their lives in unique and special ways that only come from sharing love with others.

Donating coats is a way of clothing others with love, letting them know that they aren’t forgotten no matter the season and no matter the need.

Sampson County residents do that better than any others, and we are grateful they do.