Support local businesses Saturday — Shop Small

Local businesses are the lifeblood of any small community. They boost our economy, they offer goods and services that, in many cases, we might not otherwise be able to find in the confines of our county boundaries and the owners are usually very benevolent when it comes to supporting local schools and charities.

That’s why we often urge from this page shopping local, returning a portion of the retail dollars we spend each week to the people who helped to make this community strong.

Today, Black Friday, is all about the retail experience, and we are hoping some of the dollars being spent on the busiest shopping day of the year will be dropped in local cash registers, as we make purchases from downtown business and stores within Sampson’s borders.

But we don’t want it to stop on Friday.

This Saturday, dubbed Small Business Saturday or Shop Small Day, is focused solely on small businesses and support for those who have set up their shops in our cities and towns.

As it has for the past few years now, the Clinton Main Street Program, in partnership with Sampson Community College’s Small Business Center, the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce, the Western Sampson Commerce Group and Sampson County Convention and Visitors Bureau, is working to promote patrons shopping locally and building the local economy.

It is a way to return loyalty to those who support our community’s endeavors and, at the same time, get some special items at really good prices.

Small Business Saturday started as an effort to bring attention to the importance of shopping small and supporting neighborhood businesses. Since its inception, many businesses and organizations have joined in efforts to foster a community event that is easy to participate in for community members and businesses alike.

On Small Business Saturday, patrons are asked to visit local participating retailers and take part in the Sampson Passport Program. Passports can be picked up at Simply NC, Matthews Cards and Gifts, Railroad Street Steakhouse, Clark & Company and Newton Grove Drug Co. Once picked up, customers are challenged with the opportunity to make at least three purchases from small businesses anywhere in Sampson County. Customers should then enclose their receipts from the day’s purchases, complete the contact information and drop it off at one of the designated locations. Those who choose to participate will have a chance to win a $300 cash prize.

We encourage local shopping each and every week, but we place special emphasis on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, two days that we can show robust support for those in our community who need to be shown, by that support, how glad we are that they decided to open businesses in our community.

So put away the laptop, forget about Google and enjoy a little fresh air and some local shopping. You — and local merchants — will be glad you did.