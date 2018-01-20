Thanks for help in providing fruit bags

Editor:
Our group ’ The Prayer Connection” is a local Christian group which was started 18 years age by founders Ms.Eloise Brewington and Ms.Sudie Merle Simmons. Both are now deceased, but our group is still going strong.
We meet for a prayer service at two local nursing homes two Tuesdays each month. The other Tuesdays we have service with the sick and elderly who are unable to go to church.
God has really blessed us with some local, caring people who have given unselfishly in the way of “monetary donations”. This has allowed us to once again fix 200 fruit bags for shut-in’s at Christmas!
God Bless you ALL and A Very Special Thank You to all of those below:
Sincerely,
Wanda McNeill
Clinton