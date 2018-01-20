Thanks for help in providing fruit bags

Editor:

Our group ’ The Prayer Connection” is a local Christian group which was started 18 years age by founders Ms.Eloise Brewington and Ms.Sudie Merle Simmons. Both are now deceased, but our group is still going strong.

We meet for a prayer service at two local nursing homes two Tuesdays each month. The other Tuesdays we have service with the sick and elderly who are unable to go to church.

God has really blessed us with some local, caring people who have given unselfishly in the way of “monetary donations”. This has allowed us to once again fix 200 fruit bags for shut-in’s at Christmas!

God Bless you ALL and A Very Special Thank You to all of those below:

Nancy Barefoot – Crumpler Honeycutt Funeral Home

Jim Matthews- Matthews Drugs

Terry Lee- Performance Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram

Becky Spell- Tim’s Gifts

Holly Grove Holiness Church

Donnie Lamm- Nissan on Clinton

Amanda Bryan- Cliton Drug Co

Prentice Jacobs and Employees- Jacobs Body Shop

Frankie Owens- Owens Home Furnishings

Gene and Charlene Jacobs

Joel And Trish Simmons

Billy and Ann Jacobs

Harry and Cathy Simmons

Johnny and Arlene Faircloth

Pat and Ericka Faircloth

George and Allyson Mitchell

Ms. Joan McNeill

Rev. Hen and Joann Simmons

Rev.Randy and Cynthia Simmons

Jimmy and Gladys Faircloth

Bruce, Helen and Andrea Goodman

Mary, Roller Beck

Chris 7 Sue Faircloth

Justin Carter

Gene and Marie Faircloth

Charles and Brenda Coats

ALSO SOME WHO WANTED TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS

Sincerely,

Wanda McNeill

Clinton