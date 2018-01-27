The only color Donald Trump sees

Bless Eric Trump’s heart! (That’s what we say here in the South when we don’t want to say anything bad about someone.) Eric is President Trump’s son. You know, the one the comedians are always making fun of. They portray Eric as the not so smart brother, as opposed to Donald Jr. (But, unlike his brother, at least Eric didn’t meet with a Russian lawyer during the presidential campaign.)

But Eric Trump’s problem may not be a lack of intelligence, despite what those “Saturday Night Live” skits may show. His problem may be that he is not as crafty as other public figures in his dealings with the public. In other words, he lets the truth slip out too often.

An example is a comment Eric recently made on a morning news program. President Donald Trump allegedly had made some questionable comments about countries, and their people, during the debate about immigration reform. Many public figures denounced his comments, and called them racist.

Eric Trump went on the morning news program defending his father. When asked if his father was a racist, Eric replied that his father was not. He stated that his father was “the least racist person I have ever met in my entire life.” But before that, he stated a kernel of truth that may be more revealing about his father than anything his advocates or detractors have said.

“My father only sees one color: green,” Eric said during the interview on “Fox and Friends.” In other words, it’s not about black or white, it’s not about prejudice or equality, it’s not about right or wrong, it’s about the green. (Money.)

This is where Eric made his mistake. A smart politician or public figure would never say that. They would defend President Trump by showing examples of how he has hired minorities into key positions, how minorities are benefiting from the president’s economic policies, and so on. And, of course they would attack those who oppose Trump. Those opposing President Trump would do just the opposite. But neither side would never say it was all about the money. But both know that it is often true for both sides.

It reminds me of a time years ago when I was teaching the teen Sunday School class. One Sunday, I was teaching a lesson and said, “Remember, when they say it’s not about the money, it’s about the money.” Obviously, the lesson must have been about money, and it was stated as a passing remark, nothing more.

A few Sundays later, while teaching a lesson, I remarked about something and said, “But it’s not about the money.” Then, from the back of the classroom, I saw a head pop up, and heard the voice from a young boy, who I had thought was usually sleeping or daydreaming most of the time during class. “I thought you said when someone says it’s not about the money, it’s about the money. But now you say it’s not about the money.” he said, with a snarky grin on his face. I admitted he was right and went on with the lesson, while he slumped back in his chair into his usual sleeping/daydreaming state.

It’s sad to say, but in most cases, it is about the money. Not being a Washington politician, Eric Trump admitted it. But liberal politicians need campaign money from liberal donors, so they promote liberal causes. And conservative politicians need campaign money from conservative donors, so they promote conservative causes. Are there politicians who actually believe and stand for their stated beliefs? I’m sure there are some. But the reality is, for most of those politicians, it is about the green, the money.

His opposition has accused President Trump of being a racist. Despite some of the language he has apparently used, I don’t think so. I don’t think he is prejudiced against anyone who he thinks can help him make money. You can be black, white, Hispanic, whatever. Remember, the only color Donald Trump sees is green.

Mac McPhail

By Mac McPhail Contributing columnist

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton and can be reached at rvlfm@intrstar.net.

