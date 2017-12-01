Trump fails to strike right tone

Commenting on the victory of President-elect Donald J. Trump, in my editorial on November 20, 2016, I expressed some dismay about the election of Trump and urged him to strike the right balance for the sake of our beloved Republic while assembling his White House team.

Today, it’s been just over ten months since Trump’s Inauguration Day, the day he took the Presidential Oath to lead America, assuming the most important job in the world. And at that time, some people felt Mr. Trump was overwhelmed at the prospect of having to lead the U.S. and the world. With absolutely no experience in government, many also wondered if he would be able to continue the tradition of modern day American presidents in helping move the world forward.

Well, the answers to these concerns were first put on full display during his Inaugural Address when President Trump had his first opportunity to reveal his vision for America. Unfortunately, he failed miserably at striking the rights tone as he made little effort to deliver a message of hope, healing and reconciliation. As the American head of state, the President is the living embodiment of the character of our nation, and in that role, the President has to reflect the desire to bring the American people together as a nation, helping us realize our destiny is one and the same. There, too, President Trump has failed miserably as he has yet to reassure the American people that he wants to be the President of the nation whose actions will demonstrate that all Americans matter. That, it will be all of us, working together, who save this country.

Instead of striking the right tone, President Trump used his Inaugural Address to sow seeds of division. On Trump’s Inauguration Day, a little over ten months ago, he wasted no time in gearing up his campaign to discredit the progress and accomplishments of former President Obama, insinuating Mr. Obama had created “the American carnage.” A short time later, President Trump lamented that he had “inherited a mess,” a refrain he continues to this very day. During much of the first ten months of Trump’s Presidency, he has repeatedly launched attacks on former President Obama, seeking to dismantle the Obama Legacy, showing a special interest in sabotaging the Affordable Care Act(Obamacare).

Not only has President Trump worked to sabotage Obamacare, his actions will also impact civil rights, efforts toward racial justice, criminal justice reform efforts and immigration.

Having witnessed the first ten months of the Trump’s Presidency, including all the chaos and confusion it has created, I will leave it up to you to evaluate the President’s impact on the Office of the President, the nation and the world in general. Regardless, we, as the American people, must hold the Trump Administration accountable.

Let’s “stay woke.” Let’s make some noise, “the kind of noise that, to the inner ear, is the sweet music of free institutions.”

By Larry Sutton Contributing columnist

Larry Sutton is a retired teacher from Clinton High School.

