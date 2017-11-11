HCA’s playoff run comes to end

The Harrells Christian Academy Crusaders playoff run ended Friday night at the hands of rival Village Christian, 41- 8.

The Crusaders got behind by three scores in the first half and were unable to bounce back from the deficit.

The first touchdown of the night didn’t come until the final two minutes of the first quarter. Village Christian scored first with 1:29 left in the quarter on a 31 yard carry, they went for two but were unsuccessful.

The game stayed quiet until for most of the second quarter until the final two minutes yet again. This time Village scored on a 46-yard touchdown run with 1:49 left in the half. The two-point conversion was good as the Crusaders fell behind 14-0.

Then with no time left in the second, Village managed to get on the board one last time. The Knights connected through the air this time on a 34-yard pass for the go-ahead score. They failed on another two-point try, but went into halftime with a 20-0 lead.

The Crusaders showed some life in the third, scoring their first touchdown of the night at 4:40. Tyshon Newkirk caught a 10-yard pass from Zack Todd and the Crusaders went for two and got it, bringing them a step closer to that first half lead.

It wasn’t meant to be, as the rest of the game was all Village Christan. They rallied off three more unanswered touchdowns to take the win over Harrells.

The first came with 2:34 left in the third on a 39-yard touchdown run with a good two point try. The second at 10:53 in the fourth on an 11-yard carry and the final touchdown came on an interception return with no time left on the clock. The PAT kick was good and brought the Crusaders’ season to an end.

Offense was light for Harrells but Shaquor Newkirk led in rushing with 59 yards on 16 carries. Jack Laslo and Tyshon Newkirk were the receiving leaders. Laslo had two catches for 38 yards and Tyshon Newkirk finished with two catches for 14 yards and a touchdown.

Todd went 5-for-9 passing with 52 yards and a touchdown.

Laslo led the defensive charge with eight tackles and two fumble recoveries. His counterparts were Mar’chris Jackson and Shaquor Newkirk, who rounded out the night with seven tackles apiece.

The Crusaders end their season at 5-7 under first-year head coach Jason Arnette.

Crusaders fall to rivals Village Christian in second round

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

Reach Michael Hardison at mhardison@clintonnc.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.

