Hobbton ousted in fourth round

Hobbton’s Irvin Castillo goes up for a header during a victory earlier this year. The No. 5-seeded Hobbton Wildcats fell to top-seed Franklin Academy at Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon, 3-1, ending their season in the fourth round of the 1A Men’s Soccer Championships. The Wildcats finish the season 19-5-2. They were an unblemished 15-0 in conference play.

