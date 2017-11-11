Hobbton ousted in fourth round

Hobbton’s Irvin Castillo goes up for a header during a victory earlier this year. The No. 5-seeded Hobbton Wildcats fell to top-seed Franklin Academy at Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon, 3-1, ending their season in the fourth round of the 1A Men’s Soccer Championships. The Wildcats finish the season 19-5-2. They were an unblemished 15-0 in conference play.
