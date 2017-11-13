Wooten signs with Western Carolina

Clinton Dark Horses golf standout Amy Wooten signed her letter of intent to Western Carolina Thursday at Clinton High School.

Wooten started playing golf at the tender age of 6 years old, as practice with her father Leroy Wooten would mark the begin of her golf career.

“I started playing when I was 6 years old, I would go to practice with my dad and he could tell that I had a good eye and hand for golf,” said Wooten.

Not only did she have an eye and hand for golf, she was a natural from the get-go, landing her first hole-in-one at only 7 years of age. That wasn’t her only accomplishment at that age as she went on to win her first golf tournament at this same age, then winning another a few years later at 11.

Her golf prowess has continued all the way up into her high school days as a Clinton Dark Horse. Some of her many accolades at CHS include a third place finish in the boys tournament at states — as a sophomore. One of her biggest accomplishments for the black and gold was winning the 1A/2A State Championship, which she did in dominating fashion, coasting to a 13-stroke win as a junior.

She didn’t get this good by just playing every once in awhile. Her work ethic and dedication to the sport is second to none, something her father knows all to well.

“It’s been a lot of time and hard work that’s really got her to this point,” said Wooten’s father Leroy. “Just many hours of practice plus going to tourney after tourney; all of it’s been a contributing factor to her success and I’m very proud of her.”

Her hard work and accomplishments haven’t gone without notice, landing herself a full ride scholarship to Western Carolina, one of the driving reasons for signing to go to school in Cullowhee, located in Jackson County, one of the westernmost counties in North Carolina.

“They offered me a full ride scholarship and it’s hard to pass that up. I like the school as well, but I really like the coach, so that has something to do with my decision to go there too,” Wooten remarked.

As a future college student-athlete it’s not just sports Wooten will have to consider going forward. She’s already ahead of the game in this regard, knowing what she wants to study, which also helped make the decision of Western Carolina.

“I want to be a pediatric nurse and they have a good program for that at Western. I think it be a great place to go and get my degree so I can do what I’ve always wanted and that’s to work with babies,” said Wooten.

She expressed her gratitude to all those that have stood by her and helped her get to this point.

“I just really want to say thanks to all the people that have been behind me all this time, especially my dad and Mr. Rick Green, my coach,” Wooten said. “I couldn’t have done it without all their support.”

Amy Wooten with her family and loved ones during her letter of intent signing to Western Carolina. In front, from left, are: Rick Green, father Leroy Wooten, Amy, mother Neraida Wooten and Tyneisha Williams; and back row: Cameron Williams, Jamie Williams and Eddie Gray. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_DSC_0525.jpg Amy Wooten with her family and loved ones during her letter of intent signing to Western Carolina. In front, from left, are: Rick Green, father Leroy Wooten, Amy, mother Neraida Wooten and Tyneisha Williams; and back row: Cameron Williams, Jamie Williams and Eddie Gray. Amy Wooten practices her putting during her preparation for regional play last year. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Amy-Wooten-4.jpg Amy Wooten practices her putting during her preparation for regional play last year.

CHS golf standout gets full ride, will pursue pediatric nursing career

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

Reach Michael Hardison at mhardison@clintonnc.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.

