Dark Horses host 5th annual jamboree

The Clinton Dark Horses men’s basketball team played host to the 5th annual 12-team jamboree on Saturday, facing off against three other teams in head-to-head action.

The jamboree format was much like that of the recent women’s jamboree, the major difference being the time per half. Each team played one another in two 18-minute halves, with each team allowed two timeouts and the clock not stopping except for official timeouts and injuries.

Teams from all over North Carolina came to participate in the jamboree from a couple Sampson County schools to big 4A programs. In addition to Clinton, competition included North Brunswick, Scotland, Pine Forest, Hobbton, Spring Creek, Eastern Wayne, Union Pines, Midway, Person, Fike and Smithfield-Selma.

“We got a little better thanks to the good competition we faced today,” said Clinton head coach Randy Jordan. “I saw some good and I saw a lot things we need to work on, but that’s to be expected this early.”

The Horses definitely faced some good opponents during their three games at the jamboree, going up against North Brunswick, Scotland and most notably 4A Pine Forest.

Though they played well in each game, poor perimeter defense against Scotland was something that stuck out.

“If I had to say what the one major thing we need to work on the most right now, that’d have to be our communication,” said Jordan.

Also of note is the fact that major players for the Horses are still missing due to ongoing football playoffs, with the Dark Horses’ football team preparing for the second round this Friday. Kris Williams and Dewan Lesesne are just two of six players still at football practice.

The Dark Horses will be back in action Saturday when they play in a three-team scrimmage for both varsity and JV teams.

Head Coach Randy Jordan huddled up with his team during a timeout at the 5th annual 12-team jamboree. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_DSC_0574.jpg Head Coach Randy Jordan huddled up with his team during a timeout at the 5th annual 12-team jamboree. Clinton’s Tyson King goes up for the opening tip-off in their third match of the jamboree against Scotland. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_DSC_0577.jpg Clinton’s Tyson King goes up for the opening tip-off in their third match of the jamboree against Scotland. Cameron Lawson brings the ball up court for the Dark Horses during their jamboree match against Pine Forest. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_DSC_0572.jpg Cameron Lawson brings the ball up court for the Dark Horses during their jamboree match against Pine Forest. Tymair Mclntyre pulls up from beyond the arc to sink a jumper with a hand in his face on the Dark Horses’ first possession. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_DSC_0579.jpg Tymair Mclntyre pulls up from beyond the arc to sink a jumper with a hand in his face on the Dark Horses’ first possession.

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

Reach Michael Hardison at mhardison@clintonnc.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at @SampsonInd.

Reach Michael Hardison at mhardison@clintonnc.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at @SampsonInd.