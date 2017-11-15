Hobbton, Midway alumni to face off

Hobbton High School’s basketball program will be hosting the 3rd annual alumni basketball game Saturday, Nov. 25, beginning at 3 p.m. This year’s game has a twist as alumni from Midway have been invited to play Hobbton’s alumni.

“In the past we have always had Hobbton’s alumni face off against each other. About a month ago someone contacted me with the idea that Hobbton and Midway should play each other. We have always had the young guys from Hobbton come out and play wearing their old uniforms and see if they still have it,” Hobbton basketball coach Alphonza Hooper stated.

With the schools only 8 miles apart there has always been a strong rivalry, he continued.

“I guess you could consider Midway and Hobbton like Carolina and Duke — a big rivalry that goes back 40 or 50 years,” said Hooper, who noted that he is looking for a big turnout Nov. 25. “If you are a Hobbton alumni or a Midway alumni, please come out and support us by playing or cheering your school on. We want to make it a community event and everybody come out and enjoy it.”

The costs are $10 to play and $3 to watch. There will be a 3-point contest at the half. Cost to enter that is $5. Concessions will be available, including grilled chicken sandwich, chips and a drink for $5.