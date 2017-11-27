Clinton wrestling season underway

The Clinton High School Wrestling team started its season of competition last Wednesday at the Saas-Holmes Memorial Tournament at Rosewood High School, unfortunately losing ever dual match.

Although the team lost all five dual matches to North Brunswick, Rosewood, Fike, Richlands and Smithfield-Selma respectively the team did experience some individual success.

Leading the Dark Horse grapplers, Senior Ivan Zelaya at 195 pounds and 2016 182-pound Mideast Regional Champion led the team going unbeaten on the day with five wins, all by pin-fall. Junior, David Job, provided key leadership in the 145 pound weight class with three wins and three losses on the day. With Senior Emmanual Williamson ending his day with a win by pin-fall versus his 220-pound class Smithfield-Selma opponent.

Clinton also had two Freshmen Hannah Birch and John Matthews compete Wednesday at the 120-pound and 132-pound weight classes, respectively. Although they did not win any matches on the day, they gained valuable experience from the event.

“Participating in this event was critical for the Dark Horse wrestling squad. It provided us a chance for our veterans to see where there at in this very, very early stage of the season and work the butterflies out of the bellies of our freshmen,” said head coach James Moore.

Moore was pleased with the effort the Clinton wrestlers put in last week and excited to see how this will help his student-athletes grow on the mat.

“Our next competition is in Snowhill against Greenville Central and Farmville Central High Schools,” Moore noted. “We thank the community for its support as we start this 2017-18 season and look forward to the weeks to come as we get ready for our first home tri-match on Dec. 14 at Clinton High School.”