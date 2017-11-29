Mintz basketball opens with sweep

Mintz Christian Academy opened its basketball season with the varsity girls and boys notching wins against Falcon Christian Academy.

The Lady Lions were up first, notching a double-digit win in their season opener against Falcon. Mintz jumped in front with a 9-2 lead, but Falcon closed to 12-6 before Mintz opened the lead at the half to nine points.

The third quarter saw back and forth action, with the Lions still maintained at a nine point advantage. The Lady Lions held off a Falcon surge and expanded the lead to 11 points to cap the win at 30-19. Taylor Faircloth led all scoring with 16 points and an assist, followed by Emma White with nine points and four assists.

“Our girls worked hard tonight,” said coach Dan Heinz. “FCA has several strong players, but we stayed with what was working, and FCA didn’t have an answer.”

The men were up next with the expectations of following the ladies’ lead, which they did in similarly victorious fashion.

The varsity boys game was an intense physical matchup. The Lions jumped out to an early lead and controlled the first quarter by eight points. The second quarter saw FCA narrow the lead to four ending the first half action.

The second half was tight, but the Lions held on to finish the win by a score of 47-42.

Senior Josh Davis led all scoring with 22 points and three assists, with Daniel Matthews and Evan Plant each adding eight to go along with Grant Horne’s seven.

“I was really proud of a total team effort tonight,” said coach Joe Hedrick. “FCA was big and fast, but we were able to compete by playing team defense and working the ball.”

The Lions will travel to Laurinburg on Thursday to face Scotland Christian and be back at home on Friday to host Grace Christian.

Mintz’s Taylor Faircloth goes up for an easy two points. She led the Lady Lions with 16 points and an assist in their 30-19 win. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_MCAbball.jpg Mintz’s Taylor Faircloth goes up for an easy two points. She led the Lady Lions with 16 points and an assist in their 30-19 win. Mintz’s Josh Davis dribbles past a would-be defender in their win against Falcon Christian. He led Mintz in the victory with 22 points and three assists. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_MCAbball1.jpg Mintz’s Josh Davis dribbles past a would-be defender in their win against Falcon Christian. He led Mintz in the victory with 22 points and three assists.