Wildcats suffer losses in opener

The Hobbton High School basketball teams hosted the Spartans of Smithfield-Selma Monday night. Both teams lost however, the boys game was a good game with lots of action. The boys’ score was 75-61, and the girls lost by a large margin, 58-17.

The first quarter of the boys’ game was close, ending with a 15-12 Smithfield-Selma lead. By the end of the first half, Smithfield-Selma had opened up the margin to 18 points, 40-22. After three quarters, the Spartans had a 62-38 lead. During the final quarter, the Wildcats gathered their wits and cut the margin to 14 at one point.

However, Smithfield-Selma ultimately won by that margin.

“After playing North Johnston last night and Smithfield-Selma tonight we were a little tired. Both teams like to run, both are athletic and quick,” commented Hobbton coach Alphonza Hooper.

“I don’t know if we will see anybody that athletic in our conference,” said Hooper. “I think we played with them, we got a little bit tired. We just have to find some depth in our rotation. At one time they were up by 20 and we cut it down. We just have to do the little things — boxing out and rebounding. We have a few more things to do getting ready for conference.”

Omar Farrior led the Wildcat scoring with 27 points. DaCorris Morrison had eight, Jordan Pearsall added seven, Josh Blue had five and Jared Gainey finished with four.

“I like the way my team played. We could have quit, but we fought back and played to the end,” said Hooper. “That’s all we can ask, I appreciate all the fans that came out. Back to back nights is asking a lot. Overall, I’m pleased with my team’s effort but we have to get better defensively. We have to get better playing ‘man’ and the little things getting ready for conference.”

In the women’s game, Aneesha Dunn had five points and Alexis Morrisey had four. The Wildcats hit the court again Friday when they travel to county rival Midway.

Hobbton’s Josh Blue drives in for two of his five points in the Wildcats’ 75-61 loss to Smithfield-Selma. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Josh-Blue.jpg Hobbton’s Josh Blue drives in for two of his five points in the Wildcats’ 75-61 loss to Smithfield-Selma. Hobbton’s Omar Farrior grabs his own rebound for another try. He scored 27 points in the Wildcats’ loss to Smithfield-Selma. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Omar-Farrior.jpg Hobbton’s Omar Farrior grabs his own rebound for another try. He scored 27 points in the Wildcats’ loss to Smithfield-Selma.