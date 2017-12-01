Duplin teams vying for football crowns

Two Duplin County schools will be playing for the state football championship in their respective brackets.

The undefeated East Duplin Panthers kept their unbeaten 2017 campaign going and will meet another unbeaten Panther team, Hibriten, in the 2AA title game.

East Duplin beat the North Davidson Knights 38-28 on Friday in the semifinals. North came into the game 13-1, having won 13 in a row after losing to Mount Tabor in the opening week of the season. Meanwhile, Hibriten knocked off Shelby 19-7 to advance to the championship.

East Duplin and Hibriten will face off on Saturday, Dec. 9, at Kenan Stadium.

The other Duplin team vying for a state crown is the North Duplin Rebels, another undefeated team attempting to win the 1A football championship.

The Rebels beat Plymouth 12-6 on Friday night and will face Cherokee, which beat Mitchell 42-28. The East Duplin-Cherokee matchup is also set for Saturday, Dec. 9.