Union loses second to start season

Union lost to Dixon on Friday night, marking their second hard-fought loss of the young season.

“Dixon did a good job against us tonight, but I’m very proud of my boys,” said assistant coach Bryan Long. “They had a good hustle, didn’t give up to the very end and I’m looking forward to the next game.”

Starting off the second quarter with an even score of 9-9, the two teams traded the lead all throughout the game. Going into the third quarter down 20-19 on the scoreboard, Union managed to pull ahead to 21-20. This lead did not last long however as Dixon once more pulled into the lead with 21-22.

The third quarter ended at 33-31 with the Spartans holding the two-point advantage entering the final quarter.

Dixon’s Bulldogs fought hard as the score switched back and forth, until ultimately it was Dixon that was able to pull away for the 44-49 victory.

“If they had to improve, I’d say it’d be on knowing the plays better,” Long said, “but I couldn’t ask for anyone better. Everyone was trying their hardest. I’m blessed to have these boys and I wouldn’t want anyone else.”

Long talked about his boys’ dedication and hard work, and said it is his hope that dedication will see them through their game at Hobbton on Tuesday, Dec 5, and maybe to their first victory. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m.

By Chris Froat Sports Writer

