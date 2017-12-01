Leopards tamed by Raiders 85-64

Lakewood lost their first game of the season against Midway 85-64 Friday night. With Midway’s dominant performance, the Raiders had the game wrapped up by the third quarter.

Swiping the ball, punishing each other for missed shots and mistakes are just a few words to describe the aggressive action of the game. The first half was neck in neck the entire time, both team continued their offensive push, changing lead multiple times throughout the half.

It was only in the second half that the game began to show how it would end.

Midway came back hard in the third quarter gaining a lead over their opponent and fought frantically to keep it.

Initially starting the quarter at 30-36 it ended at 48-65 in a sudden surge of scoring from Midway.

“I think in the first half we did good and ran the ball well but we’ve got a lot to work on,” explained Coach Randy Holmes.

The Raiders having a 17-point lead going into the final quarter meant Lakewood would not only have to score a bare minimum of 18 points but also ensure Midway did not score for the last eight minutes.

Despite this Lakewood was not willing to give up, beginning the final quarter by scoring 2 successful free throws followed by a successful shot bringing the score to 52-65.

Midway fought back increasing back to just shy of their original lead at 52-68.

By the first 2:30 of the quarter, the game was standing at 54-73.

Deandre Rich of the Leopards continued to try and score until the very final second of the game ending with 64-85.

“We got a few things to work on, but I think by next game we’ll pull it out,” Holmes said. “Probably rebounding is what hurt the most.”

Despite their loss Friday, it was clear there was a lot of talent on Lakewood and it will serve them well in their home game against Clinton on Monday, Dec 4, at 7:30 p.m.

Lakewood’s Javon Owens drives hard to the basket in Friday night’s game against Midway. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_lhsbball.jpg Lakewood’s Javon Owens drives hard to the basket in Friday night’s game against Midway. Jacob Perez goes for an easy lay up as the Midway defense rotates over to slow. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_lhsbball1.jpg Jacob Perez goes for an easy lay up as the Midway defense rotates over to slow.

By Chris Froat Sports Writer

Reach Chris Froat at froatc@gmail.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.

