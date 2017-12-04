Clinton seniors shine in tri-match

The Clinton High School wrestling team had a tri-match last Wednesday at Green Central High School, competing against Green Central and Farmville Central High Schools.

Clinton started the night against Green Central. Although the final team score was Green Central 65-12 over Clinton, Clinton High School did achieve individual success from key personnel. David Job in the 152-pound class and Ivan Zelaya in the 195-pound class, gritted their way to one point victories.

“This was by far their toughest test of season to date as each one demonstrated mental strength and toughness as well as physical,” said Clinton head coach James Moore.

Not to be out shined by the Job and Zelaya, Edwin Amador in the 182 lb class came out and won his match decisively with a pin-fall at around the one minute mark.

In the second dual of the night versus Farmville Central, both Zelaya and Job won with pins. This gives Zelaya a 7-0 start to his senior season with Job on his heals at 5-2.

“Our team is young, so we have to look at the big picture of development and growth. As much as we would like to win a dual, we understand where our team is right now,” said Moore. “We got to see all of our athletes perform on Wednesday, we have potential to at least be competitive from a dual competition perspective. However, we have to look at the big picture, understand where our wrestlers are individually, and develop the team around that.”