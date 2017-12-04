Hobbton Middle teams start with wins

The Hobbton Middle girls and boys got their regular season off to a good start with wins before a packed house, on student night, playing the Union Middle Spartans. The finals were 18-3 for the girls and 44-31 for the boys.

Hobbton Middle’s girls started slow holding a 4-2 lead after the first quarter. They scored two points in the second and third quarters. However, the final period, a couple of Union key players fouled out and the Wildcats went on a scoring rampage scoring 10 points to Unions zero. Union picked up a foul shot in the third.

Jenna Pearsall scored six for the Wildcats with Samantha Wilkes and Ciara Bryant scoring three each.

“The girls played really hard. They have been practicing hard all year. They deserved to win a game and they did it. I’m proud of them,” said Hobbton coach Sam Bristow.

In the night cap, the boys played a hard fought game but lead the whole way. Union kept it close during the first quarter with a 14-10 Hobbton advantage after one quarter. The advantage was five at the half, 26-21. In the third quarter, the Wildcats outscored the Spartans 9-7 to hold a 35-28 margin. In the final period, the Wildcats scored nine to Union’s three to get the win at 44-31.

Colby Weeks led the Wildcats with 15 points. Bennett Darden was right behind with 14 points on the night and Loden Bradshaw had five.

“We worked on rebounding this week and its paying off for us,” said Hobbton coach Jackson Temple. “We also worked on our defense all week, we got back to the basics and it has worked for us. We made our free throws and out rebounded them. We played great defense getting a lot of steals and easy buckets off steals. I’m proud of them and thank the parents for supporting us and the players for working so hard, it feels good to get a victory.”

“We gave it our best shot. We’re getting better. We still have a lot of work to do. It’s back to the drawing board,” Union’s coach commented.

Hobbton Middle’s Ciara Bryant gets caught in traffic as a couple of Union defenders try to keep her from scoring. Bryant had four points on the night. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_C.Bryant.jpg Hobbton Middle’s Ciara Bryant gets caught in traffic as a couple of Union defenders try to keep her from scoring. Bryant had four points on the night. Colby Weeks gets around a Union player on the way to the basket. He scored 15 points on the night. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Colby-Weeks.jpg Colby Weeks gets around a Union player on the way to the basket. He scored 15 points on the night.