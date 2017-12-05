Lady Raiders surge past Hobbton

Hobbton’s Lady Wildcats renewed an old Sampson County rivalry with Midway on the hardwood on Monday night in a game they’d probably like to forget. The undefeated Lady Raiders held Hobbton to just six points the entire game as they cruised to victory in convincing fashion, 62-6.

One of the bigger headlines from the game was senior Leah Williams, who achieved another milestone for Midway Athletics on Monday night. Williams entered the game needing 18 points to reach 1,000 career points at Midway. By halftime, she was knocking on the door as her 15 first-half points helped her team lead 42-3 at the break.

With 4:13 left on a running clock in the third quarter, Williams nailed a three-ball to cross the threshold and halt play as she was presented the game ball with a standing ovation from the home crowd.

After play resumed, the Lady Raiders went on to cruise to victory as the Lady Wildcats simply had no answers on offense.

For Hobbton, all six of their points were scored by senior Aneesha Dunn who sunk a pair of threes.

For Midway, Williams had a game-high 18 points, followed by JJ Sankey and Alyssa Wrench with 10 points apiece, and Logan Baggett with seven. Rounding out the rest of the scoring for Midway was Hannah Lucas with five, Alexis Jackson, Madee Royal and Jenna Pope all with four.

After the game, Midway Head Coach Allen McLamb was pleased with his teams efforts, saying that both sides of the ball played well and he was pleased to get production from his entire roster.

“I’m proud to have accomplished it and am glad to have it out of the way early in the season. It motivates me go out and continue to work hard throughout the remainder of the season,” Williams also commented on her big night.

With the loss, Hobbton drops to 0-4 on the season as they were held to under-10 scoring for the second game this season. They will be back in action on Tuesday for a home game against Union.

For Midway, they improve to 4-0 on the season and will host Triton on Wednesday followed by Lakewood on Friday.

Leah Williams with the game ball along with teammates Logan Baggett, JJ Sankey, Hannah Lucas, Madee Royal, Alyssa Wrench and Jenna Pope, pose for a pic after Williams' 1,000th point. JJ Sankey drives the lane for two points.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Writer

Reach Daron Barefoot at dbarefoot@gmail.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.

