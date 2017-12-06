Union runs all over Hobbton

The struggling Hobbton Wildcat women went 0-5 in Tuesday night’s battle with the Union Spartans, Union picked up the win 48-18.

The Spartan women jumped out to a 9-1 lead in the first quarter and built on that for the rest of the game. By the half time break, Union had a 21-13 lead with Hobbton still in the game. By the end of the third quarter, Union had begun to build their lead taking a 36-15 lead into the third quarter break. They opened up the lead in the final period outscoring the Lady Wildcats 12-3 for the final 48-18 margin.

“First off, I would like to congratulate Coach Reynolds on the way her girls played,” commented Union coach Bryant Register. “They stayed in the game to the whole game, we held them to five points in the second half. Offensively, we did a much better job moving the ball in the second half, defensively we moved well.”

“We just weren’t getting the 50-50 balls. In the second half we did a better job of getting those balls and getting out in transition,” Register added. “It was a great win but we have to come back tomorrow night ,Wednesday, and play a game at West Bladen. So, we don’t have much time to celebrate.”

LaTyra English led Union’s scoring with 11 points. Lazarriah Johnson followed with nine points, Kaia Johnson was next with eight points. Ashanti Corbett had six and Nikya Owens rounded it out with four.

For the Wildcats, Aneesha Dunn had five points while Alexus Bustamante and DeLaney Thornton had four each.

Union is 1-2 on the season, they travel to West Bladen Wednesday night. The Wildcats are 0-5 and will host Heide Trask Thursday night. The game was moved because of the winter weather threat Friday.

The Spartans’ Justice Johnson goes up for two points over DeLaney Thornton in Union’s 48-18 win over Hobbton. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_hvuwbball.jpg The Spartans’ Justice Johnson goes up for two points over DeLaney Thornton in Union’s 48-18 win over Hobbton. Hobbton’s DeLaney Thornton looks for room to move to the basket. She finished the with four points. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_hvuwbball1.jpg Hobbton’s DeLaney Thornton looks for room to move to the basket. She finished the with four points.

