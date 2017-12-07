Sampson Middle off to 2-1 start

The Sampson Middle basketball season has gotten underway and they’ve found early success in their season thus far thanks to sound defense. They have claimed two victories so far, over county rival schools Midway and Union.

Their first match of the year was against the young Raiders of Midway Middle on the road. Sampson was able to come out on top in this bout by a double digit margin, winning it 36-25.

“We’ve got a good group in our eighth grade class that’s been leading the way for us,” said Sampson Middle coach Scott Lewis.

Though they ended up winning the game by 11 points they weren’t in control of the game during the first half, nervousness being one of the contributing factors

“We looked really nervous during the first half, matter a fact we were actually down 14-10 by halftime,” said Lewis. “We made some adjustment during the break and into the third quarter. They really worked out for us and we were able to take control of the game to give ourselves the win.”

Leading scorers were Nick Smith who finished with 13, Trace Hall with seven along with Henry Parrish and Blake Smith each with five.

Then Sampson Middle got the chance to take on its next county rival the Spartans of Union Middle. This time they would be on their home court for the first time. The defense paved the way again, leading them to a huge win as they stumped the Union offense, the final score 51-15.

“We got the chance to build a big lead thanks to how well we ran the full court press,” commented Lewis. “We’re still not quite there yet though for us being a defensive minded team because we’ve still got to work on our half court stuff.”

“Like I said we’re a defensive minded team and if continue to play defense well it’ll give us our opportunities to win,” he added.

Blake Smith led the way for scoring in this match up with 10. Elias Faison was behind him six, with Nick Smith and Ashir Muhammad both finishing with five.

Sampson Middle took their sole loss to Roseboro-Salemburg, falling 46-30. Nick Smith had a huge game in that game, as he led the team with 19 points.

They sat 2-1 and were set to take on another county rival team in Hobbton on Thursday.

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

Reach Michael Hardison at mhardison@clintonnc.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.

