Raiders narrow gap, but fall to Triton

The last time Midway and Triton squared off on the basketball court, it was a 45-point shellacking that did not go in favor of the Raiders. This time around, it was a mostly different story. While Triton went on to defeat Midway by 21 points with a final score of 82-61, the contest was much closer affair than the final score would suggest.

The two teams duked it out in the first several minutes of the game tied at 5-5 with 3:00 on the clock. Even with little scoring, the game moved at a blistering pace that yielded a Hawks timeout with 1:51 left in the period as Triton led 10-9. At the conclusion of quarter number one, 17-14.

Triton went on a small run to kick off the second quarter that built their lead to 23-16, but the Raiders countered with a run of their own to tie things back up at 23-23. The teams continued to spar as Midway answered every time Triton swung, but the Hawks still led 37-31 at the intermission.

Unfortunately for the Raiders, it was all downhill in the second half. Triton’s interior game and disruptive defense was a thorn in Midway’s side all game long. The Hawks gradually built a double digit lead that only blossomed as the game wound down en rout to the 82-61 Hawks win.

Leading scorers for Midway were Colby Pope with 16 points, Jamar Autry with 13 and Hykeem Rains with nine.

With the loss, Midway drops to 3-3 overall and will host Lakewood on Friday.

Lashann Autry puts up a floating jumper but it wasn’t to be as the Raiders fell short against the Triton Hawks. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_mvtmbball-1.jpg Lashann Autry puts up a floating jumper but it wasn’t to be as the Raiders fell short against the Triton Hawks.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Writer

Reach Daron Barefoot at dbarefoot@gmail.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.

Reach Daron Barefoot at dbarefoot@gmail.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.