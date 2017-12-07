Lady Raiders stay perfect on season

Midway was back on the hardwood Wednesday night hosting Triton in basketball action. After a tough first half battle, the Lady Raiders, propelled by a big third quarter by Leah Williams, seized control of the game and took home a 52-40 victory.

Triton notched the games first three points by way of free throws to take an early 3-0 lead, but Midway settled in and answered with an 8-1 run to lead 8-4 with 3:00 left in the quarter. As the teams battled to the end of the quarter, the Lady Raiders would lead 14-11.

The game continued to be a tight contest in the second quarter. The teams swapped the lead on several occasions as neither of them could gain any separation from the other. The Lady Raiders recaptured the lead with 1:50 left in the first half as a Williams jumper put her team up 22-20. By halftime, Midway continued to cling to its slim lead at 25-22.

Out of the break, the Lady Raiders still couldn’t quite pull away as Triton scored the first points of the half to go back ahead at 26-25, that’s when Williams took over.

The Lady Raiders mounted a 13-3 run with Williams responsible for nine of those and JJ Sankey and Jenna Pope contributing the other four. The Lady Raiders were back ahead for good, leading 39-32 by the end of the third quarter and eventually going on to win 52-40 after melting the clock.

After the game, Midway head coach Allen McLamb credited halftime adjustments with his teams ability to win.

“First half we just didn’t play a sound game but at half time I enforced that we needed to pick up our defensive effort because I believe our defense fuels our offense and we did just that,” said McLamb.

Leading the way for Midway was Williams who had 20 points, Sankey 14 and Pope had seven points.

With the win, Midway improves to 6-0 overall and will be back on the court on Friday as they host Lakewood.

