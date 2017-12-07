Horses cruise past Leopards in rematch

The Lady Dark Horses were in command again on Wednesday night when they rematched the Leopards of Lakewood. Taking them down at home this go around and winning big the final score 64-23.

“This was a great win against a rivalry team, we came to play tonight,” said head coach Chris Owens. “This game showed how good we can be and I’m glad we got the win and I’m really pleased with with our overall performance tonight.”

Showing how good could they could be was in full view in this game as the Horses controlled the flow of the match up from the beginning. They maintained a double digit lead from the first quarter until the end sparking the mercy rule in the third.

They were rolling by the end of the first holding a 14 points lead after the first eight minute period at 21-7. It didn’t stop their, though the offense slowed down a little bit the defense picked up in the second. Scoring 17 this time they held the Leopards to only three points to end the quarter. This brought an end to the first half action with the Lady Horses in front 38-10.

Out of the halftime break Lakewood hadn’t quit but they just weren’t able to close the gap that was built in the first half of play. With Clinton steadily pulling away the Leopards made a bad mistake with about 3:28 left in third when they got a technical foul call on an Ashlyn Williams layup attempt.

This added more points to lead as the third quarter wrapped up with a 55-17 Clinton lead as the mercy rule took affect.

The Horses had their least productive quarter in the fourth scoring only nine while Lakewood added another five to round out the game giving Clinton the win 64-23.

Leading scorers for the Dark Horses were Ashlyn Williams with 25, Alex Canady with 17 and Isa Banks with 15.

For the Lakewood Leopards Kiarye Baliey put in huge work scoring 15 of their 22 on the night.

With this games conclusion the Horses go to 3-1 and face Topsail on the road Thursday. While the Leopards drop to 0-3 and are traveling to another county rival Friday against Midway.

Clinton’s Ashlyn Williams draws contact going up for the layup in the Lady Horses’ win over Lakewood. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0028.jpg Clinton’s Ashlyn Williams draws contact going up for the layup in the Lady Horses’ win over Lakewood. Lakewood’s Kiarye Bailey goes for the free throw attempt late in the game. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0031.jpg Lakewood’s Kiarye Bailey goes for the free throw attempt late in the game.

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

Reach Michael Hardison at mhardison@clintonnc.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.

