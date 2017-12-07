Unbeaten Horses rout Lakewood

The Dark Horses men’s team followed the pace of the women, winning their second face off in a row against Lakewood by a huge margin. They also put the mercy rule into effect en route to a 76-21 final.

“We played good as a team tonight; with each game we just keep getting better,” said senior Dewan Lesesne.

“I think we played good tonight, but we could still improve on our defense we let team score a few times when they shouldn’t have, overall we did good,” added senior Kris Williams.

Almost mirroring the first quarter of the of the women’s game they held a double digit lead over the Leopards. The only difference being one point as they closed out the quarter with a 13-point lead 20-7.

They picked up the tempo both on offense and defense in the second quarter with Lakewood unable to make the adjustments to handle it. Clinton tacked on another 23 points while holding Lakewood to only five thanks to excellent trap defense. This brought the half to a close with the Horses holding a commanding lead 42-12.

Clinton picked it up even more out of halftime having the biggest quarter offensively and defensively. Scoring the most in a quarter all night they put up 24 more. While the defense held Lakewood to its least productive offensive quarter with only four points. They were just outmatched all night as the mercy rule took affect before the end of the third.

As guys started coming in and out for Clinton the final eight minutes flew by with 14 total points being scored between both teams, nine for Clinton and five for the Leopards. This brought the night to an end as the fourth concluded with a 76-21 Horses win.

Leading scorers for Clinton were Lesesne with 14, Kahari Williams with 11 and Kris Williams with nine as they rounded out the night with 49 total rebounds.

For Lakewood, Jacob Perez did most the damage for his team with 13 points.

“Proud of our effort, thought we played specially well on D with our trap which lead to a lot of points in transition,” said Clinton head coach Randy Jordan. “We also rebounded really well and were able to get a lot of guys some play time, which let us see a lot of good things from them for the future.”

The Dark Horses remain undefeated at 4-0 and are back in action on the road Tuesday against James Kenan. The Leopards drop to 0-3 and look to claim their first victory when they travel to face Midway Friday.

Clinton’s Trevor Leggett and the Leopards’ Melvin Henderson battle for the opening tip off. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0033.jpg Clinton’s Trevor Leggett and the Leopards’ Melvin Henderson battle for the opening tip off. Lakewood’s Javon Owens tries to get the ball in with the Horses’ Hampton Brock blocking his view. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0037.jpg Lakewood’s Javon Owens tries to get the ball in with the Horses’ Hampton Brock blocking his view.

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

