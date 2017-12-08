Clinton drops second game of season 54-50

The Lady Horses weren’t able to repeat a winning performance Thursday night, losing their second game of the season.

On the road, Clinton fell to Topsail, losing 54-50. This marks their second loss of the season, with the main contributing factor being foul trouble.

The first loss the Lady Horses faced was against Southern Wayne and came in a similar fashion to this last game, where late game foul trouble and the fouling out of leaders led to another Clinton loss. This go-around both captains Ashlyn Williams and Alex Canady had foul problems late in the game, which led to the Pirates mounting the comeback victory.

Clinton carried the lead throughout the game, until the end, when the foul trouble took both leaders out of the game. During the first quarter, the Horses put up 17 points, claiming the early lead. Offensively, the Horses continued to drive, dropping another 17 points in the second quarter.

Going into the second half, Clinton’s stamina started to fold, only scoring nine during the third quarter and seven in the fourth, before Williams and Canady took the bench. The Pirates took advantage of the Horses loss of the their leading scorers, taking over the lead and claiming the four-point victory over Clinton.

“I’m proud of our girls, they played a good game against a nice squad and they competed well all the way to the end,” said head coach Chris Owens. “Unfortunately we got into some fouls trouble again late and it cost us once more, we’ve got to clean that up. But overall I was happy with how we played.”

Leading scorers for the night were Alex Canady with 17, behind her was Ashlyn Williams with 10 and this was before the foul trouble. Destiny Faison rounded out the night as a scoring leader with seven points.

With this loss, the Lady Dark Horses fall to 3-2, they are back in action on Tuesday as conference play starts. They’ll be on the road again to take on the Tigers of James Kenan.

Clinton’s Alex Canady going up for the layup during a game last season. She had 17 points to end her night against Topsail. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Canady.jpg Clinton’s Alex Canady going up for the layup during a game last season. She had 17 points to end her night against Topsail. Lady Horses Ashlyn Williams goes for an easy two despite some heavy defense during last years run. She finished with 10 points in their loss to the Pirates. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Ashlyn-2.jpg Lady Horses Ashlyn Williams goes for an easy two despite some heavy defense during last years run. She finished with 10 points in their loss to the Pirates.

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

Reach Michael Hardison at mhardison@clintonnc.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.

