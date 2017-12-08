Raiders clinch victories over Lakewood

Girls

The Midway Raider girls dominated the Lakewood Ladies winning 62-39 in Friday night’s cross county rivalry at home.

The Raiders jumped out to a 19-6 lead in the first quarter and took off from there. By halftime, the Raiders had a 31-21 lead as the Leopards had chipped away at some of the earlier Raider margin. In the third quarter, the Raiders built up the lead again with a 46-28 lead. In the final quarter, Midway outscored the Leopards 16 to 11 for the final margin, 62-39.

JJ Sankey led the scoring with 20, Leah Williams was right behind with 19, Jenna Pope had 14, Hannah Lucas and Alyssa Wrench had 10 each.

For the Leopards, Kiarye Bailey led the Leopard effort with 16, DaLeisha Williams had 14 and Aniya Howard had six.

“My inside ladies stepped up and played the best they have all year. That’s what we have been working on,” said Midway coach Allen McLamb. “We’ve had a real good outside game all year. We’ve been pushing, pushing, pushing to get better inside tonight. We pushed the ball up the court well but we made sure we had the inside game. I think it worked well for us.”

“One thing I’m not please with is our foul shooting. We got to improve there, it was up and down the book scoring. We had a lot of people contribute tonight. When you do that, its a good game. We’re 7-0 and that’s where we want to be right now,” McLamb concluded.

“For the most part, I think we came out strong,” commented Lakewood coach Vonnie McNeil. “In the first and second quarter everybody was hustling, the defense was working right. We were getting easy offensive baskets. But, our turnovers killed us, I was still proud of our effort tonight.”

The Raiders remain undefeated at 7-0 while Lakewood continues it’s search for it’s first win, they are 0-4.

Boys

The Midway Raider boys pulled out a close game against the Lakewood Leopards. The final was 66-60 after a hard fought close match on the hardword in Midway’s house Friday night.

In the final quarter, Lakewood pulled to within two points of the Raiders midway in the quarter. The Leopards kept it close but never could quite take the lead away from the Raiders.

The first quarter score was 19-9, Raiders, who still had a nine point advantage at the half. By the end of the third quarter, the Raiders held a slim five point margin. In the final quarter, the Raiders got a bit tired and the Leopards took advantage, bringing the margin down close and keeping it close until the final minute and a half when the Raiders made clutch free throws.

Marquese Moore led the Lakewood effort with 23 points Jacob Perez followed with 15 and Ladarian Wright had eight.

“It got really close there at the end tonight. I’m really proud of the way our guys held their composure,” said Midway coach Joe Easley. “We made some free throws late. We also had a big rebound from Bryson Core there at the end of the game that helped us put it away. Cole Parker stepped up huge and made several three-pointers. A lot of guys stepped up, it was a true team win. We are just happy to get the win tonight against Lakewood.”

For Midway, Cole Parker had 23 points, DaHon Cannady had 12 and Hykeem Rains had 10.

Midway gets back over the .500 mark and sit at 4-3, the Leopard men, like the women, are still fighting for their first win being 0-4 as well.

Kiayre Bailey, Lakewood’s leading scorer, goes up for two of her 16 points in the Leopard loss to Midway. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_mvlbball.jpg Kiayre Bailey, Lakewood’s leading scorer, goes up for two of her 16 points in the Leopard loss to Midway. Raiders Alyssa Wrench gets over the defense scoring two points. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_mvlbball1.jpg Raiders Alyssa Wrench gets over the defense scoring two points. Hykeem Rains, for the Raiders, goes up for a layup and two of his 10 points. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_mvlbball2.jpg Hykeem Rains, for the Raiders, goes up for a layup and two of his 10 points. The Leopards Jacob Perez goes after two of his 15 points on the night. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_mvlbball3.jpg The Leopards Jacob Perez goes after two of his 15 points on the night.