Spartans off to shaky start

The Union Spartan men’s basketball team fell to Dixon on the road Friday night. They were unable to slow the Bulldogs attack, the final score 61-48.

The game started out dead even as both teams had productive first quarters. The action was equal with the score tied at the end of the first 14-14.

It started to go downhill for the Spartans after this with them unable to keep up the pace against Dixon. Union was only able to put up nine points during the entire eight minutes. While the Dogs mirrored their first quarter performance by scoring another 14.

This brought the first half action to an end with the Spartans trailing not to far behind at 28-23.

Out of the halftime break they picked it up a little getting back to double digit scoring in the third period with 11 points. It still wasn’t enough to close the gap that Dixon had built as they scored 15 more to push the lead to nine points.

Going into the fourth down nine at 43-34 the Spartans hadn’t quit in this contest. Finally matching the offensive production of the first quarter they managed to put up 14 again. Unfortunately the Bulldogs had their most productive quarter of the night in the fourth.

They went on to score 18 points to close out the fourth quarter and the night. Netting them the win in this game by double digits 61-48.

Scorers for Union were Derrick Smith who led with 18, Jaevion Vann was behind him with 15, Matthew Ballance scored eight, Cole Bass added five and rounding out the night with two was Tyler Murphy.

With this game completed the Union Spartans fall to 0-5 over and are 0-1 in conference. They’ll seek their first win Tuesday when they host Princeton in conference action.

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

