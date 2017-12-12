Bulldogs bite too much for Spartans

The Union Spartan ladies fell to Dixon during their skirmish with the Bulldogs on the road this past Friday. They played them pretty tightly in the first half but couldn’t hold on during the second losing by double digits 38-27.

Union was actually ahead in this contest early having a three point lead over Dixon by the end of the first quarter. Defense also played well holding them to only five the either time. While they didn’t have a break out offensive first they still got the lead 8-5.

Things really picked up in the second quarter as both team improved on their overall play. The Bulldogs doubled it’s first quarter production scoring 10 in the second. The Spartans weren’t outplayed scoring not only nine points of their own but keeping the lead. This brought the first half action to an end with Union still in command on the road 17-15.

Coming out of the break the Spartans slowed down quite a bit. Only scoring three the whole eight minutes, the Dogs didn’t ease up though dropping eight and taking control of the game 23-20.

Union picked it up slightly in the final quarter of the game adding seven more to their total but it wasn’t enough. Dixon had its biggest scoring quarter of the night in the fourth going for 15 points. This pushed the margin to far ahead, with this the Dogs bite back claiming the win by 11 points.

The Spartans didn’t shoot particularly well on the night either going 11-37 for 29.7 percent. They we also sloppy on free throw shooting at only 44 percent going 4-9.

Leading scorers were Justice Johnson and Kaia Johnson each with nine a peace. With LaTyra English being the closest between them with four.

The Lady Spartans now sit at 1-4 overall and 1-0 in conference. They were on the hardwood again Tuesday playing Princeton at home.

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

