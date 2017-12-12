James Kenan downs Lakewood

The Lakewood Leopards continue to have a rough basketball season this year, losing 86-73 Monday night against James Kenan.

With the first quarter ending at 23-16, the Leopards had to fight hard in the second or else they would be at a major disadvantage going into the second half of the game. If they couldn’t close the gulf or else stop it from growing, it seemed unlikely Lakewood could turn this match around.

James Kenan ran the score to 29-19 before a couple of Lakewood free throws brought the score to 29-21.

With both sides fighting hard in a sudden burst of aggression, they managed the end the game’s first half at 48-37.

Lakewood came on in the third quarter, closing the gap and going into the fourth quarter at 59-51 with a chance of claiming their first victory. But as the score reached 65-53, it seemed the end was clear. By the final five minutes, the score stood at 73-57, and it was appearing evident the first victory would elude them again.

James Kenan opened the advantage to 86-66 before a 7-point Lakewood spurt closed out the game.

The 0-5 Leopards are scheduled to play at North Johnston at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Leopards still winless on year

