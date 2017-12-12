Leopards fall in close one

Lakewood’s rough season continued as their girls basketball team lost to James Kenan by an incredibly narrow margin, 49-46.

Monday evening saw an intense match between the Ladies of the Leopards and Tigers going head to head. Leading the game initially 4-2, James Kenan managed to pull ahead 4-6. The game continued to be close as they ended the first quarter tied at 12-12.

While things began looking bad for Lakewood early on, in the second quarter the score changed to 16-20 but the Leopards once again tied up the score at 20-20.

As the Tigers once more pulled ahead to 20-22, the Leopards did not quit. Yet as a free throw and two successfully sunk shots brought James Kenan to 27-20 by halftime.

Lakewood closed the gap slightly at 27-22 but James Kenan once again grew their advantage at 33-22. With a sudden burst of energy on both sides the score began to change once more resulting in 38-32. A free throw for the Tigers further increased that lead to 39-32 going into the final quarter.

As the Tigers rose to 45-32 it looked as if the game would have a clear winner. Yet another sudden burst from Lakewood changed that as they narrowed the gap to 45-39 and bringing it further to 45-42 turning an initial 13-point lead to a mere 3-point lead.

Catching a rebound late off of a failed free throw from the Tigers, Lakewood sunk the shot bringing the score to 44-45 and after another free throw the game was once again tied at 45-45.

As James Kenan sunk another shot and a risky shot from the Leopards failed, Lakewood had ran out of steam at last. A free throw brought the game once more to only a three point difference at 49-46.

With 17 seconds left on the clock, Lakewood stole the ball and began heading toward the basket, a quick shot as time ran out and the Leopards failed to sink the shot ending the game at 49-46.

The Lady Leopards will face North Johnston on Friday.

Lakewood’s India Dixon on defense in the Lady Leopards’ 3-point loss to the James Kenan Tigers. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_lvjkwbball.jpg Lakewood’s India Dixon on defense in the Lady Leopards’ 3-point loss to the James Kenan Tigers.

By Chris Froat Sports Writer

