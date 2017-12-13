Horses win fifth straight

Conference basketball play finally got underway for the Dark Horse men Tuesday night. They galloped pasted the Tigers of James Kenan on their home court to claim the first conference win of the season in commanding fashion, the final 95-62.

Clinton jumped out to a huge lead early and by the end of the period they had already doubled their opponents score. At the end of the first they led 28-14, a lead they keep and cruised on until the end of the game.

The Tigers were far from out of it, they continued to push and found more success offensively in the second. This period they added six more points more than before scoring 20 in the end second. It didn’t faze the Horses much as they matched the James Kenan performance adding 20 points of their own.

With the first half action coming to a close the Horses managed to keep its double digit lead it built in the first quarter with the score being 48-34.

As the second half play commenced Clinton didn’t let up, having a quarter almost like they did in the first. They went for 27 in the third while holding the Tigers to just 18. This pushed the gap between them even further to a 23 points difference with Clinton leading big 75-52.

By the fourth quarter the Horses were to far ahead as James Kenan ran out of gas. The Tigers having their worst quarter of the night in the fourth period only getting 10. Meanwhile Clinton tacked on another 20 to close out the night and claim their fifth win a row.

They shot really well on the night as well which set the tone for this huge win. They ended landing 38-of-73 for 52 percent from the floor. Grabbing 55 total rebounds, dishing out 22 assists and getting 15 steals also played its part in the win.

Xzavier Howard was the front man ending the game with a season high 22 points, Dewan Lesesne was right behind him with 19 and Tymair Mclntyre rounded out the leading scorers with 11.

With this win the Dark Horses remain undefeated at 5-0, this also being their first conference win as well puts them at 1-0 in conference play. They play one of the biggest conference matches of the season Thursday when they take on Northside on the road.

Clinton’s Xzavier Howard pulls up for a jumper in a previous game this season. He led the offensive charge in the Dark Horses’ win against James Kenan, scoring 22 points. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0034.jpg Clinton’s Xzavier Howard pulls up for a jumper in a previous game this season. He led the offensive charge in the Dark Horses’ win against James Kenan, scoring 22 points.

Clinton puts streak on line Thursday at Northside

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

Reach Michael Hardison at mhardison@clintonnc.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.

