Lady Horses fall short, drop to 3-3

The Lady Horses were unable to find a win in their first conference match of the season on the road against the Lady Tigers of James Kenan, losing 63-54. They also suffered a huge loss to their lineup with an ankle injury to Alex Canady.

The ladies started out this game strong, leading for awhile in the first half they pushed the margin up to as much as a 12 point lead. The opening quarter was all Clinton with them putting up 14 points in the first eight minute period. Things slowed down a little in the second quarter where a big problem happened to the Horses.

Up by 12 in the second quarter, things were still going smoothly for them until a big time injury to one of their captains Alex Canady, who hurt her ankle and put her out for the remainder of the game. Clinton would be unable to come back from her loss.

“We were up by 12 points in the second quarter and Alex Canady got hurt, we just couldn’t bounce back from her going down,” said head coach Chris Owens. “We have to get other girls to step up with Ashlyn and we will be fine.”

They were far from fine coming out of the half time break with them having the least productive quarter of the night in third only scoring 10. They definitely recovered in the fourth quarter with Ashlyn Williams leading the way. She rallied her team to score 21 in the fourth period the most they would in a quarter all night.

It wasn’t enough in the end as the Horses ended up closing out the night down by nine and falling to the James Kenan Tigers.

Williams had a monster night scoring an astonishing 37 points in her performance and Jaida Faison also stepped up for Clinton adding 11 points.

The Lady Dark Horses now fall to 3-3 overall and 0-1 in their conference play. They’ll look to change that Thursday when they travel for the next conference match up against Northside.

Ashlyn Williams puts the spin on a defender in a game earlier this season against Southern Wanye. She led the way for the Horses Tuesday night against James Kenan, scoring 37. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0007.jpg Ashlyn Williams puts the spin on a defender in a game earlier this season against Southern Wanye. She led the way for the Horses Tuesday night against James Kenan, scoring 37.

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

