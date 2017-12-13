Sampson MS holds off Midway to stay unbeaten

The Sampson Middle boys basketball team continues to roll, getting another win on Monday 34-29. They took down another county rival in this matchup, beating the young Raiders of Midway Middle.

Even though Sampson won in the end they weren’t in control of this game the entire time. Midway actually outplayed them in the first quarter having a two point lead 7-5. Then in the second they did what they do best and played good defense.

Sampson turned the tables on the Raiders scoring 10 points while hold the Raiders to only two as they got control of the game. This ended the first half action with Sampson now leading 15-9 but it was far from over.

The Raiders came out of the break in an explosive manner scoring more in third period than they did in the first half dropping 12, while Sampson added nine and held on to a slim lead 23-21.

Then they put it all together on offense and defense in the final quarter of the night. Scoring the most they had in a quarter all night with 14 and halting the offensive spurt from the Raiders in the third holding them to just eight. This brought the game to its conclusion giving Sampson the win in the county battle.

“It was a great game between two great schools. Midway is well coached and we made a few more plays to get the win,” said Sampson Middle head coach Ron Davis. “I was proud of our defense and how we controlled the tempo.”

“We struggled on offense and we have some work to due to get better. This game could have gone either way and we are fortunate to be on the winning side,” concluded Davis.

Warren Naylor was the leading scorer for Midway with nine and Wyatt Holland was right behind him eight.

For Sampson, Blake Smith led the way with 12 while Henry Parrish dropped nine to help end the game in their favor and remain undefeated.

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

Reach Michael Hardison at mhardison@clintonnc.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.

