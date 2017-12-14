Posted on by

Clinton High honors fall MVPs


Clinton High honored the fall MVPs in a banquet on Wednesday night. They gave out most valuable player awards for each fall sport. Pictured, from left, are: Ivan Ponce, soccer, received the Cary ‘Buck’ Taylor MVP award sponsored by Matthews Drugs; Catherine Smith, tennis, received the MVP award sponsored by Sessoms Jewelry; Elizabeth Coleman, women’s cross country, received the award sponsored by First Citizens Bank; Taylor Spell, volleyball MVP; and Kris Williams, football, received the award named in honor of Dale Johnson. Not pictured: Jared Parker, men’s cross country, received the MVP award sponsored by First Citizens Bank.


