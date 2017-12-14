Raiders go up early, cruise

The Hobbton Wildcat men and the Midway Raider men squared off Wednesday night in a cross-county rivalry, hosted by Hobbton, that saw the Raiders take a 65-45 win home.

The usually very productive Wildcats were scoreless in the first quarter. The Raiders jumped out to a 14-0 lead early on. In the second quarter, the Wildcats got their offense in gear scoring 22 points against Midway’s nine. In the last 1:30 of the second quarter, the Wildcats had cut the Raider lead to seven twice.

In the third quarter, the Raiders cranked up the scoring with a 17 point run while the Wildcats managed 11 points for a 50-33 Raider margin. The final frame scoring was fairly even with the Raiders picking up 15 points while the Wildcats managed to get 12 points.

Hobbton’s Omar Farrior led all scorers with 24 points and Will Simmons had 11 points on the night.

Midway had a fairly balanced scoring effort with Colby Pope getting 12., Jam Rich followed with eight, Hykeem Rains with seven and Cole Parker with six.

“It was a tough loss to Midway. They came out and played really hard,” commented Hobbton coach Alphonza Hooper. “I think the difference in the ball game was that scoreless first quarter.”

“We lost by 20 but we came out in the second quarter and scored 22 points. Each time we made a run, we made too many turnovers, too many bad decisions,” continued Hooper. “That’s not going to win many ball games. Hats off to Midway, their coach does a good job getting them in their sets.”

“We started attacking the middle and they took that away from us. We just have to go back to the drawing board and get better all around playing sound basketball,” he concluded.

The Wildcats are hosting a Christmas tournament next week on Dec. 21 and 22.

The Wildcats are 1-7 on the season and Midway is 5-4 on the season.

Midway’s Colby Pope gets over Hobbton’s Josh Blue for two of his 12 points in the Raiders’ win over Hobbton. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_hvmmbball.jpg Midway’s Colby Pope gets over Hobbton’s Josh Blue for two of his 12 points in the Raiders’ win over Hobbton. Hobbton’s Omar Farrior goes up for two of his game-high 24 points in the Wildcats’ 65-45 loss to Midway Wednesday night. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_hvmmbball1.jpg Hobbton’s Omar Farrior goes up for two of his game-high 24 points in the Wildcats’ 65-45 loss to Midway Wednesday night.

Hobbton falls despite Farrior’s 24 points