Midway blows past Hobbton

The Midway Lady Raiders invaded the Hobbton Wildcats’ territory Wednesday night and came away with a huge win, crushing the home team, 58-8.

The Raiders played the whole bench — 13 players — and every player scored at least one basket. The Raiders jumped out to 15-point margin, 20-5, in the first quarter and never looked back.

At the half, the Raiders were up by 30 points, 37-7. The Wildcats were scoreless in the third quarter with the Raiders holding a 51-7 advantage. In the final frame, the Raiders scored seven points to the Wildcats’ one point for the final.

Leah Williams led the Raider scoring effort with 19 points. JJ Sankey added four, Logan Baggett had five, Alexis Jackson and Hannah Lucas had four each.

“We came in here to work on our basic offensive movement,” commented Raider coach Allen McLamb. “We cleaned some stuff up to make sure the little things are like they ought to be.”

“I brought three of my JV girls with us because they needed a little bit more experience. There aren’t a lot of JV girls teams. It makes me feel good that everyone scored at least once. It shows that we were playing team ball, smart ball and everyone was involved. That everybody played together shows what our Midway basketball is about,” concluded McLamb.

Tuesday night, the Lady Raiders defeated Spring Creek 73-34 in a conference matchup.

The Raiders are undefeated at 9-0 while the Wildcats have yet to win a game, standing at 0-7.

Midway’s Logan Baggett looks toward the basket as Hobbton’s Aneesha Dunn tries to prevent the score. Baggett had five points in the game. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_hvmwbball.jpg Midway’s Logan Baggett looks toward the basket as Hobbton’s Aneesha Dunn tries to prevent the score. Baggett had five points in the game. Midway’s Alyssa Wrench gets up on Hobbton’s Aneesha Dunn for a score. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_hvmwbball1.jpg Midway’s Alyssa Wrench gets up on Hobbton’s Aneesha Dunn for a score.

