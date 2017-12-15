Horses’ run ends at Northside

The Clinton Dark Horses’ men’s basketball team’s five-game winning streak was brought to a halt Thursday night against big rivalry team Northside. The game was close, but the Horses fell short in the contest, losing 65-58.

There was plenty of offense in the first as Clinton trailed the Monarchs at the end of the period by five, 18-13.

The Horses woke up on offense and on defense in the second quarter scoring 16 points while slowing down that first quarter Monarchs offensive spurt, allowing only 11 points to end the first half in a 29-29 stalemate.

Clinton seemingly lost control of the game in the third quarter when Northside would find its biggest surge of offense that led to their eventual win. Clinton added 15 points to end the quarter, but they weren’t able to replicate that success on defense. They allowed Northside to score 22, and were trailing 51-44 at the end of the third eight-minute period.

Both teams mirrored each other in the fourth quarter, scoring 14 to end regulation and bringing the unbeaten start for Clinton to its end.

Clinton was outplayed on the offense, shooting 38 percent to the Monarchs’ 44 percent, but they dominated them on the glass getting 45 total rebounds to their opponents’ 33. However, it wasn’t enough to cap off the win on the road.

The leading scorer was once again Xzavier Howard, who out on a show yet again with 20 on the night. Also leading the scoring for the Horses were Dewan Lesesne, with 10, and Zion Autry, who added nine.

With their first loss on the season, the Horses fall to 5-1 overall and still sit a 1-0 in conference play. They hit the court again Thursday on the road, playing Wake Forest in the Triton Holiday Tournament.

Clinton’s Xzavier Howard with a crossover during their game against Southern Wayne. He was the lead man in their recent loss Thursday to Northside, scoring 20 on the night. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0020.jpg Clinton’s Xzavier Howard with a crossover during their game against Southern Wayne. He was the lead man in their recent loss Thursday to Northside, scoring 20 on the night.

Five-game streak to start season snapped

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

Reach Michael Hardison at mhardison@clintonnc.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.

