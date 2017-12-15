Lady Horses take second loss in a row

The Clinton women’s basketball team took its second loss in a row this past Thursday against the always tough Northside Lady Monarchs. The Horses lost by their biggest margin of the season playing on the road, the outcome of this match 54-21.

The loss of Alex Canady who is still out due to ankle injury continues to be a thorn in the Horses side as their offensive struggles continue without her on the floor. With her gone the Horses continue to search for ways to generate points, getting contribution from the likes of Jaida Faison and Dekyla Moore.

Ashlyn Williams continues to carry the load with the absence of Canady scoring 16 of the Horses 21 points on the night. Faison continues to play well being one of the three Clinton players that scored with three. While Moore rounded out the scoring in this match up with two.

With this game wrapped up the Lady Dark Horses fall to below .500 for the first time this season sitting at 3-4 overall and 0-1 in the conference. They hit the hardwood again this upcoming Thursday when they play in the Hobbton tournament, their opponent will be the Wildcats.

