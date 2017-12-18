Sports Hall of Fame inductees named

The selection committee for the Sampson County Sports Club Hall of Fame met Saturday to select the newest members of the Sports Club Hall of Fame. Five individuals will be inducted March 6, 2018 in what will be the sixth class to make it into the HOF.

These five people include Archie Brigman, Walter H. Calcutt, William Faircloth, Hillary Honeycutt and Ronnie Jordan, who the selection committee says have achieved amazing accomplishments in the world of sports, therefore, earning them this honor.

“This will be the sixth class we induct into the Hall of Fame,” said Tim Pope. “This is truly a great way to honor them, a way to make Sampson County proud and a way to see and remember them for all they have done.”

Archie Brigman

Brigman started the sports program at Hobbton High School in 1957, coaching football, basketball, boys and girls, and baseball. He would win the 2A State Championship in basketball in 1960.

“He was before my time but he started the sports program back at Hobbton,” explained Pope. “Back in the day during that time a coach had to coach everything and I just think what he did was unbelievable, specially doing it for 15 years.”

Walter H. Calcutt

Calcutt arrived in Sampson County in 1963 as a Baptist minister. He loved young people who worked hard to become their best in the field of sports. He is known as “The Commissioner” for his vision and dedication in growing youth sports in the Midway community.

“He was instrumental in the development of little league. He started it and to this day they still follow his blueprint. It’s truly impressive to see that he had the foresight back in 1971 for how to grow the league and keep it going,” remarked Pope.

William “Bill” Faircloth

Faircloth spent over 50 years of his life being involved in college football as a player, coach or an administrator. He played at Wake Forest from 1961-1963. In 1966, after earning his master’s degree, he began his coaching career as an assistant at Catawba College, where he would later serve as the head football coach for three years. After being on the staff at Duke University for two years he headed back to Wake Forest where he would remain on the football coaching staff for 41 years.

“It is remarkable what he did as coach at Wake Forest for 41 years. It really speaks volumes about him to have remained there for so long after numerous head coaching changes,” said Pope.

“A common thing in college sports is when a new head coach comes in they can replace the entire staff but no matter who came in they always keep him,” he continued. “Again it just shows and speaks volumes about the level of his talent.”

Hillary Honeycutt

Honeycutt was an outstanding football player at Lakewood High School from 1974-1977. He was awarded a full football scholarship to Auburn University where he played for one year and then transferred to N.C. State University. He was a member of the 1979 State team that won the ACC Championship.

“He was an amazing athlete at Lakewood, I’m was really impressed that he got to play at the Division 1 level at Auburn and at N.C. State when he transferred,” replied Pope.

Ronnie Jordan

Jordan was a life long member of the Southern Rodeo Association, qualifying for the finals for 33 consecutive years. He was named the SRA Steer Wrestling Champion in 1976. Jordan held “Rodeo Schools” on his farm in Sampson County where he taught young cowboys the sport of steer wrestling.

“It’s pretty impressive when you think about someone jumping off of a horse going 30 miles per hour onto a steer. I know one thing, I don’t think I could do something like that but what he has done in rodeo is really impressive,” said Pope.

Induction ceremony to be held March 6

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

Reach Michael Hardison at mhardison@clintonnc.com.

