First win struggles continue for Leopards

The Lakewood Leopards men’s basketball team continues its struggle to find their first win of the season, with their recent 84-53 loss against North Johnston.

Both teams played an even match during the first quarter, but by the end of the period, the Leopards were trailing the Panthers by five, after North Johnston nailed 18 shots.

Offensively, things heated up during the second quarter for both team, both outdoing their performance in the first quarter. The second quarter would go to the Leopards, who outplayed their competition in the second period out scoring them by a point. The Leopards dropped 22 to end the second eight minutes, with the Panthers keeping pace and hitting 21.

At halftime, the Leopards still trailed the Panthers 39-35.

Lakewood didn’t recover or bounce back coming out of the break, as the second was all North Johnston. As the Leopards just couldn’t replicate its second quarter showing for the remainder of the night.

It started in the third when the Panthers didn’t slow down at all as they continued to pour it on offensively more than doubling Lakewood’s score. The shots stop falling with them only able to put up eleven, the lowest they scored in a quarter thus far. While North Johnston put up the most it had all night adding 23 in the third to further increase their lead.

Unfortunately it only got worse for the visiting team with them having the least productive quarter of the game in the fourth and final quarter. The Panthers allowed Lakewood to only score seven points to end their night while putting up another 22 to close it out and claim the win.

Javon Owens played an outstanding game leading the way for the his with 20 points. With Cameron Sessoms providing his back up with 18 points of his own.

With this game drawing its conclusion the Lakewood Leopards find themselves still without a win on the season at 0-6. They’ll look to clench that first victory Monday when they play their first conference match of the year on the road against James Kenan.

