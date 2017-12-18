Lady Leopards fall to Panthers 33-22

The Lady Leopards basketball team fell to the undefeated North Johnston Panthers Friday night, marking their sixth straight loss, as they continue to search for their first win of the season.

Final score was 33-22.

The Lakewood ladies ended up losing this face off by 11, but it didn’t start out with them trailing. At the end of the first quarter, the Leopards had the lady Panthers on the ropes, scoring nine and holding North Johnston to only four. This would be the only Leopard lead for the game.

The defense turned cold for the Leopards during the second quarter, and the offense got hot for the Panthers, adding nine to end the half. The Leopards were only allowed three.

This brought the first half action to an end with the Panthers clawing their way back to get the one point lead at the break, 13-12.

The game stayed close all the way until the end of the third quarter, and Lakewood wasn’t able to snatch the lead back from North Johnston. Doubling their second quarter performance with six in the third, the Leopards allowed eight by North Johnston.

North Johnston took off during the fourth, making the comeback for the Leopards impossible, with the Panthers scoring 12 points to the Leopards’ five.

Kiarye Bailey continues to lead the Leopards scoring attacking ending the night with 10. India Dixon was behind her with six.

They drop to 0-6 on the season after this loss and will look to correct that Monday when they travel to face James Kenan in their first conference game of the year.

India Dixon playing solid defense in their first encounter with James Kenan. Her defense wasn’t enough Friday when they went down to North Johnston. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_lvjkwbball-1.jpg India Dixon playing solid defense in their first encounter with James Kenan. Her defense wasn’t enough Friday when they went down to North Johnston. Lakewood’s Kiarye Bailey shooting a free throw during one of their games against the Dark Horses. She continues to play well being the leading score on the season averaging 16.3 points, she had 10 against the Panthers. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0031-1.jpg Lakewood’s Kiarye Bailey shooting a free throw during one of their games against the Dark Horses. She continues to play well being the leading score on the season averaging 16.3 points, she had 10 against the Panthers.

By Michael Hardison mhardison@clintonnc.com

Reach Michael Hardison at mhardison@clintonnc.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.

