Spartan streak halted by Knights

After getting into a little groove the Union Spartan men’s basketball streak was ended at home Monday night. Like the women’s team, Union lost to the Knights of West Bladen by a large margin, 74-57.

Starting off the game with an impressive amount of energy, the Spartans and Knights played evenly. By the end of the first, events changed with the Knight getting a 22-14 lead. Union trailed by eight going into the second period and West Bladen was able to push the lead to 10, at 37-27, to end the half.

As the third ended at 51-45, Union had closed the gap leaving it at only six points. However, the Spartans started showing early signs of fatigue with one last eight minute period left to play.

Though Union kept fighting, they were just too gassed to hold off the Knights attack and claim a comeback victory. Being down by 17 in the fourth, the difference was too great and the streak was ended.

“West Bladen is a good team,” said head coach Colt Pierce. “Going against a 2A school, my guys, they’re going to face adversity like they did tonight. Trapping, pressure defense — it’s a learning process. We can go back and look at this game and see a lot of mistakes we made that we can learn from.”

“My kids, like I said last time, have a lot to learn and they’re continuing to learn and we’re working on our defense and when teams are pressuring us,” said Pierce. “We’ll use this as a learning experience heading into the break and see what we can do to fix small mistakes and improve going forward.”

Union will be taking part in the North Johnston Christmas Tournament Wednesday, where they will try to restart their win streak. After consecutive wins to halt a five-game losing streak to start the season, Monday’s loss brings the Spartans to 2-6 overall and 2-1 in their conference play.

