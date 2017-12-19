West Bladen conquers Union

Though they improve a little each game, Union’s Lady Spartans lost their game against West Bladen’s Knights, 56-41, unable to get the win at home Monday night.

Despite an impressive first quarter, with Union’s ladies leading 12-11, a free throw for West Bladen tied the score at 12-12 to end the first quarter.

Initially following this tied quarter, Union managed to pull ahead 16-12. Yet a free throw and a three-point shot saw the game tied back up 16-16. In a sudden turn of events, the Knights caught fire and pulled ahead, streaking to a score of 30-22 at the half.

Halfway through the third quarter, Union had fallen behind by 10 points, at 35-25. They closed the gap slightly to end the quarter, 40-33, but were still behind.

As the score once more reached 10 points at 34-44 in the fourth, the Spartans were still fighting to mount a comeback. As the score reached 56-39 in the final 1:29 of the game the 17-point margin was too wide a gap for the Spartans to close.

“Honestly, tonight I can live with the effort,” said head coach Bryant Register. “We played a very athletic basketball team. West Bladen is well coached, well disciplined and has some very talented girls, but I’m very proud with my girls tonight. There were plenty times they could have dug in their heads and given up, but they fought with all they had.”

The Spartans will be taking part in the North Johnston Christmas Tournament Wednesday, where they’ll look to recover from this loss. They currently sit at 1-7 overall and 1-2 in their conference play.

Justice Johnson goes for two in tough traffic with a West Bladen defender putting a hand in her face. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_uvwbwbball.jpg Justice Johnson goes for two in tough traffic with a West Bladen defender putting a hand in her face.

Lady Spartans looking for second win

By Chris Froat Sports Writer

Reach Chris Froat at froatc@gmail.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.

Reach Chris Froat at froatc@gmail.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.