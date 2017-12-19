Lady Leopards remain winless

The Lady Leopards fell in a close contest on the road Monday night against the Tigers of James Kenan. Though they started off strong the Tigers pulled away to win, 49-37.

The first quarter of the night was the closest the Leopards would get to the James Kenan lead. Only being down two to end the first, they scored six to the Tigers eight. A lack luster offensive quarter from both teams but a small lead built by Kenan would be enough to carry them until the end.

In the second quarter is when the game started to get some separation even though both team picked it up on the offense. Lakewood more than doubled their efforts scoring 14 but they could do nothing to slow down the Tigers. They rallied off 21 the most they would get in a quarter all game.

This action filled second would mark the end of the first half with the Leopards continuing to trail 29-20.

The ladies of Lakewood weren’t out of it yet as they completely turned it around in the third quarter, ousing shutdown defense to outplay James Kenan 11-5 to open the second half.

However, the roles were reversed in the fourth and final quarter of the game. Not only did James Kenan have another breakout offensive quarter, dropping 15, their defense recovered and held the Leopards to just six points again.

Lakewood played well, shooting 62 percent on 13-of-21 from the floor, but it just wasn’t enough to surge past the Tigers. They also missed a lot of free throws only shooting 33 percent from the line on 7-of-21.

Kiarye Bailey continues to be the driving force of their offense putting up 20, her help came from Tamia Rich who had seven and Jordynn Bailey with five.

The Leopards are now 0-7 on the season and hit the court again Thursday facing off against county rival Midway in tournament.

