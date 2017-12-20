Hobbton Middle victorious at Union

Hobbton Middle’s Colby Weeks drives to the basket during a game against the Union Middle Spartans on Monday. The Hobbton Middle Wildcats came away with a 37-17 win. For the Wildcats, Weeks had four points. Jacuar Capers and Loden Bradshaw led the way for Hobbton with nine points apiece, while Bennett Darden added four points for the Wildcats.

Hobbton Middle’s Colby Weeks drives to the basket during a game against the Union Middle Spartans on Monday. The Hobbton Middle Wildcats came away with a 37-17 win. For the Wildcats, Weeks had four points. Jacuar Capers and Loden Bradshaw led the way for Hobbton with nine points apiece, while Bennett Darden added four points for the Wildcats. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Colby-Weeks-1.jpg Hobbton Middle’s Colby Weeks drives to the basket during a game against the Union Middle Spartans on Monday. The Hobbton Middle Wildcats came away with a 37-17 win. For the Wildcats, Weeks had four points. Jacuar Capers and Loden Bradshaw led the way for Hobbton with nine points apiece, while Bennett Darden added four points for the Wildcats.