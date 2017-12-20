Posted on by

Hobbton Middle victorious at Union


Hobbton Middle’s Colby Weeks drives to the basket during a game against the Union Middle Spartans on Monday. The Hobbton Middle Wildcats came away with a 37-17 win. For the Wildcats, Weeks had four points. Jacuar Capers and Loden Bradshaw led the way for Hobbton with nine points apiece, while Bennett Darden added four points for the Wildcats.


Hobbton Middle’s Colby Weeks drives to the basket during a game against the Union Middle Spartans on Monday. The Hobbton Middle Wildcats came away with a 37-17 win. For the Wildcats, Weeks had four points. Jacuar Capers and Loden Bradshaw led the way for Hobbton with nine points apiece, while Bennett Darden added four points for the Wildcats.

Hobbton Middle’s Colby Weeks drives to the basket during a game against the Union Middle Spartans on Monday. The Hobbton Middle Wildcats came away with a 37-17 win. For the Wildcats, Weeks had four points. Jacuar Capers and Loden Bradshaw led the way for Hobbton with nine points apiece, while Bennett Darden added four points for the Wildcats.
http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Colby-Weeks-1.jpgHobbton Middle’s Colby Weeks drives to the basket during a game against the Union Middle Spartans on Monday. The Hobbton Middle Wildcats came away with a 37-17 win. For the Wildcats, Weeks had four points. Jacuar Capers and Loden Bradshaw led the way for Hobbton with nine points apiece, while Bennett Darden added four points for the Wildcats.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

5:04 pm |    

Soldier surprises son at Sampson school ceremony

Soldier surprises son at Sampson school ceremony
4:55 pm |    

Students take virtual trip across country

Students take virtual trip across country
7:00 am |    

Meth on rise here once again

Meth on rise here once again
comments powered by Disqus