Sampson Middle streak extended

The Sampson Middle basketball team remains unbeatable, taking down Cape Fear Academy Middle in the I-95 Showcase. Sampson won in dominating fashion in the non-conference matchup, winning 41-18.

“It is always fun to play some out-of-conference games and give my players some exposure,” said head coach Ron Davis.

They got plenty of exposure starting in the first quarter, scoring the most points in the first than they would in any other quarter. They went for nearly half their points in the opening period — 20 — and putting it on their solid defense to take care of the rest.

Sampson slowed down drastically in the second quarter, scoring just four points to go into halftime with 24 up on the scoreboard.

Things picked back up in the third when they hit another offensive surge, putting up another 15 points. However, in the fourth, just two points were scored by Sampson Middle, which still came away with a decisive 23-point win.

Scoring came from all over in this game for Sampson, with the lead scorer being Blake Smith, with seven points.

Nick Smith and Ashir Muhammad were behind him with six points apiece, while Henry Parrish, Malachi Owens and Trace Hall each added four. Yahir Ortiz, Jameek Joyner, Will Harris, Christopher Diaz and Jeriah Goodman each scored two points.

“We played well and we are starting to click on all cylinders,” said Davis. “This team is a lot of fun to coach. We will play (Roseboro-Salemburg) on Monday and that is going to be a good test for us.”

Horses rout Cape Fear to remain unbeaten; RSMS next

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

Reach Michael Hardison at mhardison@clintonnc.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.

Reach Michael Hardison at mhardison@clintonnc.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.