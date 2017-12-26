Champs move to next tourney

The Clinton Dark Horses men were successful in winning their championship game in the Triton tournament this past Friday. Defeating Corinth in a dominating performance and overall outstanding play on both ends of the floor, the deciding score 69-38.

Clinton was in complete command from the start of the first, putting on an offensive show while the defense completely controlled Corinth’s pace. Keeping them to just 10 points for the quarter the Horses more than doubled that number going for 23.

Things slowed down for Clinton in the second quarter but their 13 point lead built in the first and more solid defense keep them ahead by a big margin. Matching each other on the offense both teams went for 12 in the second period. This brought the the first half action to an end with the Horses leading big 35-22.

They didn’t slow up against Corinth in the second half having a equally strong offensive performance with even better defense specially in the fourth quarter.

Out of the break they held Corinth to the around the same scoring threshold they’d done all game. Allowing only 11 points this time the Horses packed on another 19. After the end of the third eight minute period they managed to increase their lead even further to a 21-point gap, the score 54-33.

Then in the fourth defense ensured that Corinth’s hopes for a comeback were dashed. Holding them to the least amount of points scored in a quarter all night they kept them from reaching double digits. With only four allowed the entire period Clinton added another 15 to close out the title match and claim the championship.

Two seniors for the Dark Horses really came to play Dewan Lesesne who been playing extremely well all season ended with 18 points, five rebounds, three steals, two assist and two block. The other was Kris Williams who also had 18 points along with his three assists and two steals.

Xzavier Howard had a good night as well with 13 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Kahari Williams and Zion Autry also played key roles in the win. Williams had three points, seven while Autry ended with two points, seven rebounds, two steals and four assists.

The 7-1 Dark Horses will hit the court again in another tournament on Wednesday when they take on East Bladen in the Bladen Holiday tournament.

Dominating en route to one title, Horses now eye another

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

Reach Michael Hardison at mhardison@clintonnc.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.

