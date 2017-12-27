Fueling a need for speed

Greg Speight feels the need for speed when it comes to his mode of transportation.

Tuesday afternoon, he was able to get the only Dodge Challenger SRT Demon in all of Sampson County, purchasing it from Performance Auto in Clinton. Speight is now an owner of the fastest production car ever made.

The SRT Challenger, known as the demon car, has been breaking records since its production and has been said to be faster than some of the world’s most exotic cars that retail at over $1.6 million. Priced at nearly $90,000 the SRT Demon is said to be any speedsters dream come true.

Speight is one of those men who lives to own and drive fast cars. He already owned one of the fastest Dodge Challengers before this and that is the Hellcat.

“I’ve already got a Hellcat, but when I read about this in a magazine, I knew I just had to have it. What can I say? I just really love fast cars,” said Speight.

The Hellcat is something impressive to car enthusiasts, but its specs fail in comparison to the SRT Demon, built with racers in mind. It’s ready to hit the race scene straight out of the factory doors.

As the fastest production car, it is powered by a 6.2 HEMI SRT Demon V8 engine that can put out an unbelievable 840 horsepower and reach speeds up to 200 miles per hour.

Combine that with its functional Air-Grabber hood scoop and Torque Reserve Launch System, the SRT Demon eats up competition on the quarter mile. If that wasn’t enough to make one believe it’s made for the drag strip, it’s also armed with 315/40R18 Nitto NT05R drag radial tires.

A fancy engine and nice tires aren’t all the SRT Demon has to offer. It has the highest G-Force by a production car and it is the first production car to achieve front wheel lift at launch.

“I did a little drag racing myself, but not much. Like I said before, I just really love fast cars,” concluded Speight.

Greg Speight, left, and Rick Fowler, right, shake hands as Fowler gives up the keys to the new owner of the Demon Car. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0093.jpg Greg Speight, left, and Rick Fowler, right, shake hands as Fowler gives up the keys to the new owner of the Demon Car. The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is the fastest production car made. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0088.jpg The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is the fastest production car made. The front view of the Demon which was the only one in all of Sampson County. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0126.jpg The front view of the Demon which was the only one in all of Sampson County. With 840 horsepower built into it’s V8 engine this car is made with racers in mind and is ready to hit the drag strip right off the car lot. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0108.jpg With 840 horsepower built into it’s V8 engine this car is made with racers in mind and is ready to hit the drag strip right off the car lot. Greg Speight standing next to his newest ride pointing to the symbol of the demon on this monster car. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0129.jpg Greg Speight standing next to his newest ride pointing to the symbol of the demon on this monster car.

Dodge Challenger SRT Demon purchased in Sampson

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

Reach Michael Hardison at mhardison@clintonnc.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.

Reach Michael Hardison at mhardison@clintonnc.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.