Horses breeze by Eagles in first round

The Dark Horses breezed past the first round of the Wooden of the World Christmas basketball tourney on Wednesday, beating East Bladen 75-37.

The Horses took the win without the help of lead scorer Dewan Lesesne, who went out early on a lip injury.

“This was a really good win for us as a team. We were able to get everyone a lot of playing time and we were able to work on some defensive things during actual game competition. Both of these will pay dividends down the road for us,” said head coach Randy Jordan.

From tip off, Clinton was in control of the game, playing some of the best defense they’ve played all season. They held East Bladen to under 10 points through the first three quarters of the game.

The offense wasn’t out shined either, having the biggest showing in the first, they went for 29 to close out the period, while allowing the Eagles to score only eight points.

Into the second quarter, the Horses continued to roll increasing their lead even more with them still playing lockdowm defense. They didn’t score nearly as much as they did in the first, only going for 14, but they held the Eagles to just one extra point with nine. This concluded the first half with it being dominated by Clinton, the score at the break 43-17.

Out of halftime the defense stepped it up even more with its strongest performance of the game, and only allowying East Bladen to drop six. The Horses tallied up 25 more and put the mercy rule into effect by the end of the third, the score 68-23.

With the clock running and players rotating out, the Eagles finally outplayed Clinton in the fourth, doubling the offensive scoring with 14 to the Horses’ seven. It was too late for East Bladen to make a difference, and the Horses claimed victory by 38 points.

Kris Williams was the lead man with 12 points, three assists and four steals. Trevor Leggett took on the load well with Lesesne out finishing with eight points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

The bench also played a huge roll in this contest with Kahari Williams doing the next most damage with 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Along with Carson Ellis who ended with eight points and six rebounds.

“Trevor Leggett really played well at both ends of the court as did Kahari Williams and Carson Ellis off the bench. We were really pleased with the intensity and focus the guys came out with,” added Jordan.

Kris Williams goes for a tough layup between two defenders during last season. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_kris-williams-3.jpg Kris Williams goes for a tough layup between two defenders during last season. Trevor Leggett going up over a player for the opening tip versus Lakewood earlier this season. http://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0033-2.jpg Trevor Leggett going up over a player for the opening tip versus Lakewood earlier this season.

By Michael Hardison Sports Editor

Reach Michael Hardison at mhardison@clintonnc.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SampsonInd.

